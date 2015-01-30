Greece rejects return of EU/IMF inspectors to Athens-source

ATHENS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Greece will refuse the planned return of European Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors to the country since the new government rejects the 240-billion-euro bailout programme, a government official told Reuters on Friday.

The new government, which is holding talks with the head of the euro zone finance ministers’ group on Friday, also has no intention of securing an extension to the EU portion of the aid programme that expires on Feb. 28.

Euro zone officials have said Greece will almost certainly need an extension to the programme but Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government has repeatedly said it has no interest in continuing current negotiations but wants to start discussions with lenders from scratch.

EU and IMF inspectors have previously said they are ready to return to Athens after a new government is formed to complete the final inspection under the bailout programme and disburse over 7 billion euros in pending aid. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)