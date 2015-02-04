Greek finmin says confident Germany will show solidarity

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD on Wednesday that he was confident Germany would show solidarity with Greece.

Varoufakis was speaking ahead of a meeting he is due to hold with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Thursday.

“I‘m sure that... Dr. Schaeuble, Ms Merkel and everyone in Germany will show solidarity,” he said, according to a written extract of an interview.

“It is not in Germany or Greece’s interest for the situation to get worse.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)