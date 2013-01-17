Cyprus Popular Bank to cut Greek branch network, staff

ATHENS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cyprus Popular Bank’s Greek unit will cut its branch network and staff numbers this year to as part of efforts to reduce operating costs to cope with the country’s deep recession, it said on Thursday.

Popular, Cyprus’s second-largest bank, was nationalised in mid-2012 after its capital base took a severe hit from a writedown in Greek government debt where it was heavily exposed.

The bank’s Greek unit launched a voluntary retirement scheme in December, aiming to reduce staff numbers by 400 by the end of January, which will help to cut payroll costs by 12 percent.

Last year its Greek subsidiary cut its network by 42 branches to 132 which helped reduce costs by 15 percent. The bank is targeting further savings of 20 percent this year.

The Cypriot state now owns about 84 percent of Popular. Attempts to save banks forced Cyprus to seek financial aid from its EU partners and the IMF in a bailout estimated at around 17 billion euros ($22.60 billion).