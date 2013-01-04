FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks NBG, Alpha, Eurobank, Attica bid for Postbank- source
January 4, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

Greek banks NBG, Alpha, Eurobank, Attica bid for Postbank- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Three of Greece’s largest lenders and smaller rival Attica expressed initial interest in state-controlled Hellenic Postbank, a senior banker close to the procedure said on Friday.

“All big banks (National, Alpha, Eurobank) except Piraeus and Attica Bank made non-binding offers for Postbank,” the banker who declined to be named told Reuters.

Postbank, 44 percent government-owned, is to be split into good and bad parts after authorities deemed it non-viable. Its healthy part will either be sold to another bank or run as a stand-alone entity, while the bad would be liquidated. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

