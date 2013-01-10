FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's top lenders won't bid for Postbank-source
January 10, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

Greece's top lenders won't bid for Postbank-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s National bank, EFG Eurobank and Alpha bank will not submit binding offers for troubled Hellenic Postbank, a banker closer to the procedure said on Thursday.

Postbank, 44 percent government-owned and deemed not to be viable, is being divided into two parts - a “good” business that will be sold or run as a stand-alone entity, and a “bad” bank that will be liquidated.

“None of the banks will make binding offers tomorrow,” the banker who declined to be named told Reuters. “This means that Postbank will be wound down and its healthy part will run as a stand-alone.” (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and Mark Potter)

