Greece's new Postbank to shed 900 jobs

ATHENS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The new bank that emerged from the break-up of state lender Hellenic Postbank needs to shed 900 jobs through voluntary redundancies to return to profitability, Greece’s bank support fund said.

Greece split Hellenic Postbank into “good” and “bad” parts earlier this month as part of demands by the country’s international lenders to unlock bailout aid as efforts to find a buyer failed.

The bank’s break-up is part of a wider restructuring of Greece’s banking sector in the wake of the country’s devastating debt crisis.

The healthy business, named New Hellenic Postbank, rehired all of the old bank’s 3,200 employees and agreed with unions to cut payroll costs by 30 percent and launch a voluntary redundancy plan.

“We expect that in one year’s time profitability can be restored,” Haralambos Kyrkos, a board member at the Hellenic Financial Stability support fund, the bank’s sole shareholder, told reporters.

The support fund pumped 4 billion euros ($5.39 billion) into the bank to cover its funding gap - the difference between assets and liabilities - and another 500 million euros to recapitalise it.

“A reduction of 700 to 900 jobs will be done on an absolutely voluntary basis,” he said. “The troika (EU/IMF/ECB lenders) has recommended that the bank be put up for sale within six months.”

Like other Greek lenders, Postbank was hit by writedowns on Greek bonds and loan impairments. The country’s banking system is consolidating to cope with a deep recession and regain access to wholesale funding markets.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), set up to recapitalise viable banks and decide the future of others deemed non-viable, has also wound down ATEbank and smaller Proton and T-bank.

It has spent 13.4 billion euros to cover funding gaps in bank breakups and 1.8 billion euros to recapitalise their healthy parts. But this has secured the safety of 29.5 billion euros worth of deposits and preserved 9,900 jobs, Kyrkos said.

Asked about the recapitalisation of the country’s four big banks, which need 27.5 billion euros by the end of April, Kyrkos said that planned rights issues should be spread apart.

Under the plan, banks will issue contingent convertible bonds or CoCos that will be solely taken up by the support fund, and new shares. To stay privately run, at least 10 percent of the share offerings must be taken up by the market.

“The challenge in the recapitalisation is not how to offer more incentives but how to minimise or do away with them having to cover banks’ negative equity,” Kyrkos said. ($1 = 0.7420 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos,; Editing by Louise Heavens)