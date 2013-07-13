FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bank rescue fund picks Eurobank to buy Postbank -source
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

Greek bank rescue fund picks Eurobank to buy Postbank -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank rescue fund has picked Eurobank to buy New Hellenic Postbank as part of consolidation in the sector and to meet a condition for the country’s next tranche of bailout aid, a banker close to the deal told Reuters on Saturday.

Athens has agreed with its euro zone and International Monetary Fund backers that it will sell New Hellenic Postbank (TT) and Proton Bank by July 15, a condition for the release of more funds from the 240 billion-euro bailout keeping the country afloat.

An official announcement is expected later on Saturday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.