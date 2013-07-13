Greece's bank rescue fund confirms Eurobank to buy Postbank

ATHENS, July 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank rescue fund confirmed on Saturday it had chosen Eurobank to buy New Hellenic Postbank as part of consolidation in the sector asked for under the country’s international bailout.

Athens has agreed with its euro zone and International Monetary Fund backers to sell Postbank (TT) and Proton Bank by July 15, a condition for the release of more funds from the 240 billion-euro rescue keeping the country afloat.

“Eurobank is the preferred buyer for New Hellenic Postbank,” the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) said, adding that a binding agreement with Eurobank would be signed on Monday, July 15.

A senior banker close to the deal had told Reuters earlier in the day Eurobank had been chosen. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)