FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's bank rescue fund confirms Eurobank to buy Postbank
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

Greece's bank rescue fund confirms Eurobank to buy Postbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank rescue fund confirmed on Saturday it had chosen Eurobank to buy New Hellenic Postbank as part of consolidation in the sector asked for under the country’s international bailout.

Athens has agreed with its euro zone and International Monetary Fund backers to sell Postbank (TT) and Proton Bank by July 15, a condition for the release of more funds from the 240 billion-euro rescue keeping the country afloat.

“Eurobank is the preferred buyer for New Hellenic Postbank,” the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) said, adding that a binding agreement with Eurobank would be signed on Monday, July 15.

A senior banker close to the deal had told Reuters earlier in the day Eurobank had been chosen. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.