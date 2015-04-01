FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece nominates senior executive Panagiotakis to head power utility PPC
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Greece nominates senior executive Panagiotakis to head power utility PPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - Greece has nominated senior executive Emmanouil Panagiotakis as chairman and chief executive of its dominant power utility PPC, Greece’s energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Panagiotakis, a mechanical engineer, will replace Arthouros Zervos who resigned last month after a judicial council decided that he should stand trial for breach of trust.

Greece’s leftist government halted the privatisation of PPC, a condition under the country’s EU/IMF bailout, soon after taking power in January, arguing it should remain in state hands. PPC is 51 percent state-owned. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Costas Pitas; editing by Deepa Babington)

