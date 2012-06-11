FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek power company DEH seeks bank loan to roll over debt- sources
June 11, 2012

Greek power company DEH seeks bank loan to roll over debt- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest power utility PPC applied for a loan with the Loans and Consignment Fund, a state-run bank, as part of efforts to roll over its debt, two sources familiar with the deal said on Monday.

“It is a 130 million euro, three-year loan,” one of the two officials told Reuters. PPC could not immediately comment.

Greece’s electricity companies have faced mounting funding pressures as a result of the debt crisis and there have been fears of power cuts if they cannot pay international suppliers.

