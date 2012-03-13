FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek utility PPC sees 6.2 bln euros of sales in 2012
March 13, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 6 years

Greek utility PPC sees 6.2 bln euros of sales in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest power producer PPC said on Tuesday it expected to post sales of 6.2 billion euros ($8.15 billion) in 2012. It did not provide an estimate of its performance last year.

Revenue from electricity sales in 2012 was seen at 5.7 billion euros, the company said in a bourse filing.

The estimates were made in the 2012 company budget approved by its board.

PPC expects its 2012 operating profit margin, or EBITDA margin, at between 17 and 18 percent.

The forecasts were made assuming an average oil price of $109 a barrel in 2012 and a euro/dollar exchange rate of 1.30.

$1 = 0.7610 euros Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Mark Potter

