ATHENS, March 30 (Reuters) - ATHENS, March 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest electricity producer PPC announced on Friday a bigger than expected net loss for 2011, hurt by higher generation costs, stagnant electricity demand and impairment losses.

Net loss reached 148.9 million euros ($197.70 million), worse than an average forecast of 100.4 million euros according to a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)