Greek producer prices dive 9.6 pct y/y in January

ATHENS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Data on Greek producer price inflation in January, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Friday: **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG PPI y/y -9.6 -5.7 -2.3 -0.9 -0.3 -0.6 PPI m/m -3.7 -3.4 -1.4 -1.5 0.0 -0.2 12-month average PPI -1.0 -1.2 -0.7 -0.6 -0.7 -0.8 (12 months to January) ------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Costas Pitas; editing by David Stamp)