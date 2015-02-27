FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek producer prices dive 9.6 pct y/y in January
February 27, 2015

Greek producer prices dive 9.6 pct y/y in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Data on Greek producer price
inflation in January, released by the country's statistics
service (ELSTAT) on Friday:
****************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (in pct)     JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUG
        PPI y/y              -9.6 -5.7  -2.3  -0.9  -0.3  -0.6
        PPI m/m              -3.7 -3.4  -1.4  -1.5   0.0  -0.2
  12-month average PPI       -1.0 -1.2  -0.7  -0.6  -0.7  -0.8
  (12 months to January)
-------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Costas Pitas; editing by
David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
