Greek President to meet conservative leader at 1200 GMT
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 5 years

Greek President to meet conservative leader at 1200 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 7 (Reuters) - Greek President Karolos Papoulias will meet conservative party leader Antonis Samaras later on Monday to ask him to try and form a coalition government.

Papoulias will meet Samaras, whose party came first in an inconclusive election on Sunday, at 1200 GMT, a statement from the presidency said.

Papoulias will also meet outgoing Prime Minister Lucas Papademos at 1100 GMT.

Samaras faces a tough task forming a durable government as pro-bailout parties failed to get a majority of seats in the election.

