ATHENS, June 20 (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s conservative New Democracy party, Antonis Samaras, will meet President Karolos Papoulias at 1300 GMT on Wednesday and tell him he has a government, a party official told Reuters.

The socialist PASOK party said earlier it had agreed on a government with New Democracy after Sunday’s election and would seek to renegotiate the terms of the country’s EU/IMF bailout.