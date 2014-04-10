FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM hails bond market return, says paves way for more, cheaper funding
#Market News
April 10, 2014

Greek PM hails bond market return, says paves way for more, cheaper funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s first bond sale in four years succeeded beyond expectation and is paving the way for bigger and cheaper borrowing from international markets in the future, the country’s Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Thursday.

“Confidence in our country was confirmed by the most objective judge - the markets,” Samaras said in a televised address after the heavily subscribed sale by mostly foreign investors. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Harry Papachristou)

