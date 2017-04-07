FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says close to concluding power grid spin-off from power utility PPC
April 7, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 4 months ago

Greece says close to concluding power grid spin-off from power utility PPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 7 (Reuters) - Greece is close to concluding a spin-off of its power grid operator ADMIE from state-controlled power utility PPC, its energy ministry said on Friday.

The move, a key term of the country's international bailout, will boost PPC's cash reserves by about 700 million euros ($744.03 million) in May, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the plan, PPC will sell a 24 percent stake in ADMIE to China's State Grid for 320 million euros. Another 25 percent stake will be transferred to the state and the rest to a new entity which will be flotated.

The plan needs to be approved by the EU competition regulator. ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

