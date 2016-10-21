Greece expects to conclude talks on extending Athens airport concession in November-source

ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Negotiations between Greece and shareholders of the country's biggest airport to extend a concession deal by 20 years are expected to be wrapped in November, an official at the country's privatisations agency said on Friday, declining to be named.

Under a third EU/IMF bailout agreement signed last year, Greece promised to renew the agreement with Germany-based AviaAlliance and Greek energy group Copelouzos, allowing them to operate Athens International Airport (AIA) until 2046.

Talks had been expected to conclude in September.