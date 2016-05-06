FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece may extend bid deadline for new Crete airport - sources
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 6, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Greece may extend bid deadline for new Crete airport - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 6 (Reuters) - Greece is considering extending a deadline for bids to build and operate a new airport on the island of Crete, sources close to the tender process said on Friday.

The government, which signed up to a third international bailout last summer and wants to attract investment to help the economy return to growth, had set a May 6 deadline for the submission of binding bids to build the Kasteli airport.

“All interested parties have asked for an extension and the ministry is looking into it,” said an infrastructure ministry official, declining to be named.

Greece is one of Europe’s top tourist destinations and the 850 million euro ($970 million) Kasteli project would be its fourth biggest airport in terms of traffic, replacing Crete’s outdated Heraklion airport, which is struggling to handle nearly 2.6 million tourists a year.

Greece has made several fruitless attempts to build the facility since 2010 but its debt crisis scared investors away.

France’s Vinci was expected to make a joint bid with Greek contractor Ellaktor, as was Spain’s ACS with GEK-Terna, officials from the Greek companies have told Reuters.

China State Construction Engineering and joint venture partner Zurich Airport were also interested in the project, according to a ministerial decision which extended a previous February deadline.

$1 = 0.8762 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.