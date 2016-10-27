FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 10 months ago

Greece to conclude 400 mln euro sale of Astir Palace resort later Thursday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Greece will conclude later on Thursday the sale of a luxury seaside resort outside Athens to Turkish-Arab fund Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund, sources told Reuters.

Under a privatisation programme agreed with its international lenders, Greece has agreed to sell a majority stake in Astir Palace, which owns the resort, for 400 million euros.

Greece's second largest lender, National Bank, which owns most of the shares, and the country's privatisation agency (HRADF), will get the proceeds.

"he whole packages of Astir's shares will be tranferred today," said an official with National Bank who requested anonymity. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
