CORRECTED-Tata Sons appoints investment banking veteran as CFO
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
ATHENS May 5 Greece's privatisation agency (HRADF) has appointed executive director Lila Tsitsogiannopoulou as its new chair, it said on Friday. Tsitsogiannopoulou will take over from Chief Executive Antonios Leousis, who has been heading the fund's three-member board for an interim six-month period.
Tsitsogiannopoulou, 41, has studied property valuation and micro-economics and has specialised in real estate management.
Privatisation have been a key plank of Greece's three international bailouts since 2010 but have reaped poor revenues due to political resistance and bureacracy. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
DUBAI, May 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar Properties won a contract on Monday to build a new site for the twofour54 free trade zone that hosts media firms.
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.