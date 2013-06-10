FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek energy group M&M Gas withdraws from DEPA privatisation
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Greek energy group M&M Gas withdraws from DEPA privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greek energy group M&M Gas withdrew on Monday from the privatisation of Greek state-run gas company DEPA, leaving Russian energy giant Gazprom as the only likely contender in the race.

“M&M did not make a bid,” a senior official involved in the sale told Reuters after a 1000 GMT deadline to submit final binding bids expired.

M&M is a joint venture of Greek energy firm and Greek refiner Motor Oil. Gazprom is the only other company with the right to submit a binding bid.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.