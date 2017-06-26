UPDATE 1-George Soros' eldest son to resign as president of Soros fund
June 26 Robert Soros, the eldest son of George Soros, is stepping down as deputy chairman and president of Soros Fund Management, a spokesman for the fund told Reuters.
ATHENS, June 26 Greece on Monday relaunched a tender for the sale of a majority stake in its natural gas grid operator DESFA, the country's privatisation agency said.
Under its latest international bailout, Greece has agreed to sell state assets including a 66 percent stake in DESFA. It aims to conclude the divestment by the end of the year.
Italy's SNAM has said it was interested in buying the stake.
A previous 400 million euro ($448 million) deal to sell the stake to Azerbaijan's SOCAR fell through last November after Athens raised DESFA's tariffs by less than SOCAR had expected and SOCAR demanded a lower price. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by David Goodman)
June 26 Robert Soros, the eldest son of George Soros, is stepping down as deputy chairman and president of Soros Fund Management, a spokesman for the fund told Reuters.
* Application to voluntarily delist shares from trading on TSX and transition to NEX, has been approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: