FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek privatisation fund clinches 23 mln eur real estate deal
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2013 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

Greek privatisation fund clinches 23 mln eur real estate deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisation agency on Thursday picked U.S. private equity fund NCH Capital to develop land on the island of Corfu for tourism, in a 23 million euro deal that is part of the government’s asset sales agenda to pay down public debt.

State asset sales and concessions are a key part of Greece’s efforts to pull back from the brink of bankruptcy. Athens has raised about 2 billion euros ($2.71 billion) since 2010 and is targeting proceeds of about 11 billion by the end of 2016.

“It is the first direct foreign investment in public land in the last 15 years,” the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund said in a statement.

Under the deal, New York-based NCH Capital will buy all of the shares in a special purpose vehicle where the government will transfer rights to 490,000 square metres of land in Kassiopi on the western Greek island for 99 years.

NCH Capital, with about 3.5 billion euros in assets under management, will spend 75 million euros on mild tourism development on 36,000 square metres, creating hundreds of jobs, the agency said. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.