#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 11, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Greece to sell only state lottery, building this yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - A delay of a few months in Greece’s privatisation drive means the near-bankrupt country will only be able to complete the sale of its state lottery firm and a building in Athens, its privatisation chief told Reuters on Wednesday.

That would mean the country would fall well short of the 3.2 billion euros in proceeds it had targeted raising this year and that the privatisation of firms like natural gas company DEPA, gas grid operator DESFA, Hellenic Petroleum and betting firm OPAP would slip into next year.

“There can be financial completion of only two projects this year - the state lottery and the IBC,” Costas Mitropoulos told Reuters, citing “administrative delays”. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

