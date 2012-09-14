Greece transfers utility stake to privatization agency

ATHENS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Greek government has transferred a 17 percent stake in state-controlled utility firm Public Power Corp (PPC) to the privatization agency, the company said on Friday, a step that could pave the way for Athens to sell the holding as part of its privatization plans.

However, the government has not yet decided if it will divest the 17 percent stake or sell individual power stations instead in a much-delayed asset sale programme.

Greece has promised its international lenders it will raise 19 billion euros through outright asset sales and concessions by the end of 2015 to pay down debt as part of its EU/IMF bailout.

The government owns 51 percent of PPC, the country’s biggest power producer with a market capitalization of about 800 million euros. The company is the sole power retailer but is suffering an acute liquidity crunch.

Transferring the 17 percent stake to privatization agency HRADF is just a preparatory step and does not determine how the government will ultimately decide to sell the company, an agency official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Selling PPC is not among Greece’s immediate sale priorities. The company’s labour union opposes a sale and threatens rolling power cuts to prevent it. PPC workers meanwhile have had fraught relations with HRADF’s Chairman Takis Athanasopoulos, who used to be PPC’s chief executive.

Greece last week scrapped a law obliging the state to keep a minimum stake in a string of public companies including PPC, removing one of several bureaucratic obstacles to the country’s asset sale programme.