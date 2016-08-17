FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Terna to bid jointly with F2i for Greece's ADMIE - sources
August 17, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

Terna to bid jointly with F2i for Greece's ADMIE - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Italian power grid company Terna and infrastructure fund F2i will make a joint bid for a minority stake in Greek grid operator ADMIE, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Power utility PPC, 51 percent owned by the Greek state, is seeking to sell 24 percent of ADMIE.

On Friday it said a Terna-F2i consortium had been invited to submit a binding offer for ADMIE along with two other bidders - France's RTE and State Grid of China.

One of the sources said that it was very likely the bid vehicle would be equally owned by Terna and F2i though the final terms were yet to be set.

Terna, one of Europe's biggest power grid players, is looking at business opportunities outside Italy.

The company is controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and counts State Grid of China as one of its largest shareholders.

CDP is also a shareholder in infrastructure fund F2i.

A second source said Terna was waiting to see what final Greek regulation would look like to know its returns.

ADMIE, which operates more than 11,000 km of high-voltage power cables in Greece, had a regulated asset base of 1.37 billion euros last year.

Under the country's bailout agreement struck last August, PPC must either sell a minority stake in ADMIE or fully privatise the grid by next year. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
