Greece says Russia still interested in Greek railways, port
November 20, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Greece says Russia still interested in Greek railways, port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia is still interested in buying Greek railways and the country’s second-biggest port OLTH, Greece’s infrastructure minister said on Friday afer meeting Russia’s deputy prime minister, Arkady Dvorkovich, who heads Russian Railways.

Russian Railways and its Greek partner GEK-Terna were shortlisted in the sale of Greek railways (TRAINOSE) and its rolling stock operator (ROSCO), along with the Thessaloniki Port since 2013.

The privatisations were halted after a new leftist government was elected in January but were kickstarted again as part of a third bailout the Greece clinched with international lenders in July. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

