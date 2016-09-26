FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greece, lenders agree supervisors for new privatisation fund
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 26, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Greece, lenders agree supervisors for new privatisation fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Greece and its lenders have agreed on a five-member supervisory board for a new privatisation fund following wrangling over its composition, government sources said on Monday, meeting a key condition under the country's 86 billion euro bailout.

Athens had to agree on nominations with its EU/IMF lenders by the end of September to conclude a first progress assessment and qualify for a further 2.8 billion euros in bailout loans.

Creditors nominated two of the board members and Athens three.

Greek government officials said Spanish economist David Vegara, a former deputy managing director for banking with the euro zone's bailout fund, a Greek academic and a Greek central bank official would be joining the fund's supervisory board.

A senior French government official, Jacques Le Pape, will head the new board.

Privatisations have been a key part of Greece's bailouts since 2010, but political resistance and Greek bureaucracy have kept them from providing much revenue. The new board will oversee the fund, which aims to speed up asset sales.

The Greek parliament is also expected to approve on Tuesday other elements of its bailout - measures to cut pension spending and regulate its electricity market and also the transfer of state stakes in power utility PPC and the Athens and Thessaloniki water utilities to the new fund. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.