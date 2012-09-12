Greece to start process to sell gambling firm OPAP

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisation agency HRADF said on Wednesday it will start the process to privatise the country’s sports gambling monopoly OPAP next week.

“HRADF’s board meeting that will take place on Sept. 19 will examine the start of an international tender to sell a 29 percent stake in OPAP,” the agency said in a statement seen by Reuters.

OPAP is one of Europe’s biggest listed gambling companies. Greece owns a 34 percent stake in the company and controls its management. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)