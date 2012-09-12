FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to start process to sell gambling firm OPAP
#Financials
September 12, 2012

Greece to start process to sell gambling firm OPAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisation agency HRADF said on Wednesday it will start the process to privatise the country’s sports gambling monopoly OPAP next week.

“HRADF’s board meeting that will take place on Sept. 19 will examine the start of an international tender to sell a 29 percent stake in OPAP,” the agency said in a statement seen by Reuters.

OPAP is one of Europe’s biggest listed gambling companies. Greece owns a 34 percent stake in the company and controls its management. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)

