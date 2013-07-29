FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lenders lower Greek 2013 privatisation target, Athens to catch up next year
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 4 years

Lenders lower Greek 2013 privatisation target, Athens to catch up next year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s lenders lowered the country’s privatisation target for this year but raised it for the next to make sure the country stays on course to lower its debt, according to a European Union document released on Monday.

The revenue target for 2013 was lowered to 1.6 billion euros ($2.12 billion) from 2.6 billion euros, mainly to take account of the country’s failure in June to sell natural gas distributor DEPA.

But lenders’ raised the 2014 receipts target to 3.5 billion euros, from 1.9 billion previously.

“After missing the end-December 2012 target for privatisation proceeds by a wide margin, targets for 2013 will most likely also be missed, even though it might be possible to recoup them in 2014 if efforts are redoubled,” the EU said in the report.

The sale of a government stake in refiner Hellenic Petroleum was pushed back to the third quarter next year, after a renewed attempt to sell DEPA, the document showed.

Separately, bank-bailout fund HFSF will sell a “substantial stake” in lender Eurobank by end-March 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.