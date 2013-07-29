Lenders lower Greek 2013 privatisation target, Athens to catch up next year

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s lenders lowered the country’s privatisation target for this year but raised it for the next to make sure the country stays on course to lower its debt, according to a European Union document released on Monday.

The revenue target for 2013 was lowered to 1.6 billion euros ($2.12 billion) from 2.6 billion euros, mainly to take account of the country’s failure in June to sell natural gas distributor DEPA.

But lenders’ raised the 2014 receipts target to 3.5 billion euros, from 1.9 billion previously.

“After missing the end-December 2012 target for privatisation proceeds by a wide margin, targets for 2013 will most likely also be missed, even though it might be possible to recoup them in 2014 if efforts are redoubled,” the EU said in the report.

The sale of a government stake in refiner Hellenic Petroleum was pushed back to the third quarter next year, after a renewed attempt to sell DEPA, the document showed.

Separately, bank-bailout fund HFSF will sell a “substantial stake” in lender Eurobank by end-March 2014.