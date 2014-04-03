FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek privatisation agency confirms 2014 receipts target lowered
April 3, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Greek privatisation agency confirms 2014 receipts target lowered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 3 (Reuters) - The executive head of Greece’s privatisation agency HRADF confirmed on Thursday that the country’s international lenders have agreed to lower its asset sale targets.

The receipts target was lowered to about 1.5 billion euros ($2.07 billion) this year and to 2.3 bln euros in 2015, HRADF’s Chief Executive Officer Ioannis Emiris told reporters. The previous targets had been 3.56 billion euros for 2014 and 2.0 billion euros for 2015.

HRADF officials speaking on condition of anonymity had told Reuters last month that the target would be lowered. Last week, HRADF announced a buyer for its biggest privatisation project so far, the development of a prime seaside property at the former Athens airport of Hellenikon, valued at 915 million euros. ($1 = 0.7263 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by Harry Papachristou)

