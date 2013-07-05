Greece to sell gas company DEPA in first half 2014 -source

ATHENS, July 5 (Reuters) - Greece will sell its natural gas company DEPA in the first half of 2014, a timetable that could push back plans to sell the country’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, an official at the country’s privatisation agency said on Friday.

Greece is under pressure to sell off assets to raise money to meet targets set under its international bailout.

But Athens’ failure to receive any binding bids for natural gas company DEPA in June made it unlikely it would meet the privatisation goals set by its international lenders.

As a result, the government has asked that its privatisation target agreed for the year is cut by one billion euros, the official said.

“The DEPA privatisation will take place in the first half of 2014 and this delay is likely to push back the Hellenic Petroleum sale,” said the official who requested anonymity.

“Since the DEPA sale failed ... we have asked ... to transfer 1 billion euros from our revenue targets to 2014.”

Athens had planned to privatise Hellenic Petroleum, which owns 35 percent of DEPA, in the last quarter of 2013 as part of an asset sale programme demanded by its European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders.

Hellenic Petroleum is one of two consortia Greece has picked to search for oil and natural gas in the western part of the country, as cash-strapped Athens seeks to save money on energy imports.

DEPA’s sale floundered after Russia’s Gazprom, the front runner to buy it, withdrew at the final stage of the sale.