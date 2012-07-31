FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to focus on Postbank, OPAP privatisations-source
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Greece to focus on Postbank, OPAP privatisations-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greece will focus on selling off state-controlled lender Hellenic Postbank and betting firm OPAP as it revives a long-stalled privatisation drive, a government official said on Tuesday.

“Postbank and OPAP are the priorities in our privatisation drive,” the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters after a meeting between the finance minister and the prime minister on privatisations.

He added that the state lotteries and a building in Athens were also on the government’s list of sales expected soon.

The official said the government had already received interest from some banks on Postbank, whose sale could begin in August. The sale of OPAP will start in early autumn, the official said. (Writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.