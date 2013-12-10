FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arab-Turkish investors to buy luxury Athens hotel for $550 mln
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

Arab-Turkish investors to buy luxury Athens hotel for $550 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Jermyn Street, an Arab-Turkish property fund, is to spend 400 million euros ($550 million) buying a luxury seaside hotel in Athens, the country’s privatisation agency HRADF said on Tuesday.

The sale of the Astir Palace is part of debt-laden Greece’s privatisation plan to pay down debt and clean up the balance sheets of its bailed-out banks.

Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund, which includes investors from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Turkey’s Dogus group, submitted the highest of three bids, HRADF said.

National Bank, Greece’s biggest lender, will get 300 million euros of the purchase price with the remaining 100 million going to the government.

Tourism is the first industry to have recovered from Greece’s recession with the country expecting a record number of visitors and tourist revenues this year.

Athens has raised about 2.6 billion euros in cash from privatisations since the country’s international bailout in 2010. It aims to raise 24 billion euros by 2020. ($1=0.7261 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.