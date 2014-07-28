FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece names fifth privatisation agency chief in four years
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

Greece names fifth privatisation agency chief in four years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 28 (Reuters) - Greece has appointed a management professor to head its privatisations agency, the fifth leadership change since the agency was launched in 2010 to sell off state assets as required by the country’s international bailout.

Emmanuel Kondylis, a business administration professor, will be the new chairman of the privatisations agency HRADF, which has fallen behind on privatisation targets that form part of Greece’s 240 billion euro international bailout.

Kondylis, who has held top managerial posts at several Greek companies, will replace Constantinos Maniatopoulos who took over in October, the finance ministry said on Monday. It did not give a reason for the replacement of Maniatopoulos.

Greece also nominated Pashalis Bouhoris, a former banker, to replace HRADF’s current chief executive Ioannis Emiris.

Athens has so far signed privatisation deals worth 4.9 billion euros since the its bailout four years ago, raising 2.69 billion euros in cash. The sum is far below an original target of 22 billion euros for 2010-2013. This has often been due to limited investor interest, plus regulatory and legal hurdles.

Greece has slashed this year’s privatisation receipts target to 1.5 billion euros from 3.6 billion after a plan to sell state natural gas company DEPA stumbled.

The country clinched its biggest privatisation deal, a 915-million-euro property lease at the site of the former Athens airport, this year.

The nominations of Kondylis and Bouhoris are expected to be approved by a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.