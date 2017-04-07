FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017

Greece asks investors to improve bids for Thessaloniki port sale

ATHENS, April 7 (Reuters) - Greece's privatisation agency (HRADF) asked on Friday for improved financial bids from shortlisted investors seeking to buy a majority stake in its second-largest port.

Athens got last month three offers for the sale of a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port, which is required as part of its international bailout.

The investors are Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTS), Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) and German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners which is bidding jointly with France's Terminal Link SAS. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

