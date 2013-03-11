UPDATE 1-Greece names water utility CEO as new privatisation chief

* Former chief resigned over graft charges

* Privatisations a key part of EU/IMF bailout

ATHENS, March 11 (Reuters) - Greece named the head of Athens water utility EYDAP as its new privatisation chief on Monday, moving quickly to fill the post in a bid to show it is determined to avoid new delays in its sell-off programme.

The previous privatisation agency chairman, Takis Athanasopoulos, resigned from his post on Saturday after being charged for breach of duty as chief executive of state utility PPC in 2007.

He denies the allegations. In his letter of resignation to Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras, Athanasopoulos said he welcomed the opportunity to prove that he was wrongly charged.

Athanasopoulos will be replaced by Stelios Stavridis, a Swiss-trained engineer who held management posts at several Greek companies, including refiner Hellenic Petroleum , before being appointed head of EYDAP last November.

An outspoken economic liberal, he is an ardent supporter of privatisations and of the use of state property to attract foreign investment.

Greece, kept afloat solely by foreign aid from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, has made privatisations a key part of efforts to kickstart growth in its recession-mired economy, though plans so far have been bogged down by delays.

Greece lowered its privatisation target last month to about 11 billion euros by 2016, compared with an original target of 19 billion by the end of 2015. It has so far raised about 2 billion euros from asset sales but has yet to sign any major deal.

The first big privatisations are scheduled to be completed later this year, with the state selling gambling monopoly OPAP and natural gas company DEPA.