Greek property prices slide, but less steeply, in second quarter

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Greek property prices declined at a slower pace in the second quarter, data showed on Wednesday, as the country battles to emerge from a six-year recession with household incomes still low and unemployment high. Property accounts for a large chunk of Greece's household wealth as the country has one of the highest home ownership rates in western Europe - 80 percent versus a European Union average of 70 percent according to the European Mortgage Federation. Bank of Greece data showed that apartment prices fell by 7.3 percent in the second quarter of 2014 from a year earlier. The annual pace of decline, which was 8.5 percent in the first three months of the year, has gradually eased since the third quarter of 2013. Prices have fallen more than a third from a peak hit in 2008, when the country's recession began. The market has been hit by property taxes which the government has raised to help plug the budget deficit, a tight credit market and a jobless rate hovering around 27 percent. Apart from their negative wealth effect, falling property prices also affect the collateral value on banks' outstanding real estate loans. Greece's economy shrank by 0.9 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, its slowest pace of contraction in four years. The government and the country's international lenders expect an expansion of 0.6 percent in 2014 as a whole. The Bank of Greece provided the following data: ************************************************************** GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES 2012 2013* Q1* 2014 Q2* 2014 Index 78.0 69.5 66.0 65.1 Change (y/y %) -11.7 -10.8 -8.5 -7.3 New (up to 5 years) 80.1 71.6 68.5 67.4 Change (%) -12.1 -10.7 -7.8 -6.1 Old (older than 5 years) 76.6 68.3 64.5 63.6 Change (%) -11.4 -10.8 -8.9 -8.0 -------------------------------------------------------- * provisional data source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by John Stonestreet)