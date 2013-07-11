FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank bids for bailed-out Proton Bank
#Financials
July 11, 2013 / 5:52 PM / in 4 years

Greece's Eurobank bids for bailed-out Proton Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s fourth-largest lender Eurobank has submitted a bid to buy small lender Proton Bank, it said on Thursday, ahead of a July 15 deadline for the country’s bank rescue fund to sell it.

Greece completed the recapitalisation of its four big banks last month and wound down others deemed non-viable to improve the sector’s capacity to help the economy recover from a six-year recession.

The country has pledged to its European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders to sell Proton Bank and New Hellenic Postbank by mid-July to get more rescue funds under a 240 billion-euro bailout.

Like Hellenic Postbank, Proton was split into “good” and “bad” parts and is now fully owned by Greece’s bank rescue fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund. Proton has deposits of one billion euros and 1.3 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in assets. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)

