(Reuters) - A magnitude 5 earthquake hit the Greek coast 34 km (21 miles) south southwest of Kalamata on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

"No damage was reported ... Children are of course out in the school yards," Panayiotis Nikas, the mayor of the southern city, told Reuters. The quake struck at a depth of 10km, at 10.17 a.m. local time (0717 GMT), the USGS said.