Greek finance minister resigns

ATHENS, June 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s new finance minister, Vassilis Rapanos, resigned on Monday after being ill in hospital for several days, the prime minister’s office said.

Rapanos sent a letter of resignation to Prime Minister Antonis Samaras who had accepted it, the office said in a telephone text message to journalists.

Rapanos, 64, was rushed to hospital on Friday, before he could be sworn in, complaining of abdominal pain, nausea and dizziness. Greek media said he had a history of ill-health.