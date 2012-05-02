FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P raises Greek rating, lifting it out of default
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

S&P raises Greek rating, lifting it out of default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s raised Greece’s credit rating to low-speculative grade on Wednesday, lifting it out of default territory as expected, after Athens completed the biggest sovereign debt restructuring in financial history.

“While the exchange has, in our view, alleviated near-term funding pressures, Greece’s sovereign debt burden remains high,” S&P warned as it raised the credit rating to CCC, with a stable outlook.

The rating firm warned that the recession and a May 6 general election were posing risks to fiscal adjustments needed to further cut Greece’s debt.

“The ratings could be lowered if we believe that there is a likelihood of a distressed exchange on Greece’s remaining stock of commercial debt,” it said in a statement.

Fitch assigned Greece a speculative B-rating mid-March, becoming the first major rating agency to lift the country out of default territory after the debt swap cut Athens’ debt mountain by about 100 billion euros, or close to a third.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.