FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Post-election uncertainty 'negative' for Greek rating - Moody's
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Post-election uncertainty 'negative' for Greek rating - Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The uncertainty created by Syriza’s Greek election victory is negative for the country’s credit rating, Moody’s said on Tuesday, a day after a similar message from Standard and Poor‘s.

The “prolonged financial uncertainty is credit negative for Greece because it intensifies the country’s refinancing and liquidity risks, undermines depositor confidence and has an adverse effect on economic growth prospects,” Moody’s said.

The firm currently rates Greece at Caa1 with a stable outlook. That is two notches below both S&P and Fitch which have it at B. (Reporting by Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.