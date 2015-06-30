FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch downgrades Greece's rating as default looms
June 30, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Fitch downgrades Greece's rating as default looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Fitch cut its long-term rating Greece’s to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC’ amid turmoil over the country’s debt negotiations.

The ratings agency said the breakdown of the negotiations between the Greek government and its creditors has significantly increased the risk that the country will not be able to meet its debt obligations in the next few months.

"We now view a default on government debt held by private creditors as probable," the ratings agency said in a statement. (bit.ly/1IL0fSS) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

