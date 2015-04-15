S&P downgrades Greece's sovereign ratings to 'CCC+/C'

April 15 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s downgraded Greece’s long and short-term sovereign credit ratings to ‘CCC+/C’ from ‘B-/B’, citing worsening economic conditions due to prolonged negotiations between the government and creditors.

The ratings agency also removed Greece’s ratings from CreditWatch, where it had placed them with negative implications.

S&P's outlook on Greece is now negative, the agency said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1Dj1VDg)

“Without deep economic reform or further relief, we expect Greece’s debt and other financial commitments will be unsustainable,” S&P said. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)