Greek election has no impact on credit rating-S&P
June 18, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

Greek election has no impact on credit rating-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - A narrow victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece’s election has no immediate impact on the country’s credit ratings, Standard & Poor’s said on Monday, but does not remove the risk of an eventual Greek exit from the euro zone.

While S&P said the results reduced the chances that Greece would ditch the euro in the near term, it added that it still sees at least a one-in-three chance of that happening in the future.

S&P’s currently rates Greece CCC, which puts it deep into speculative, or “junk,” territory.

