June 29 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its sovereign rating on Greece to CCC- from CCC, saying the probability of Greece exiting the eurozone was now about 50 percent.

S&P said according to its assessment, in the absence of unanticipated favorable changes in circumstances, Greece will likely default on its commercial debt during the next six months. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)