S&P raises Greece rating to "B minus"

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s raised its rating on Greece to “B minus” from “CCC plus”, citing the Greek government’s compliance with the terms of the 86 billion euro financial support program.

"By the end of March, despite differences between the government and its creditors, we expect Greece to meet the conditionality attached to its 86 billion euro financial support program, opening the way for discussions on official debt relief," the ratings agency said on Friday. (bit.ly/1nDDtt2)

The outlook is stable, S&P said. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)