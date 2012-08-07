FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P revises Greek outlook to negative as budget woes loom
August 7, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

S&P revises Greek outlook to negative as budget woes loom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday revised Greece’s outlook to negative, saying the beleaguered euro zone country could need more help from its international creditors.

“Following delays in implementing budgetary consolidation measures and a worsening Greek economy, we believe Greece is likely to require additional financing for 2012 under the EU/International Monetary Fund (IMF) program (EU/IMF Program),” S&P said in a statement.

“We project GDP will contract by 10 percent to 11 percent cumulatively during 2012-2013, versus the negative 4 percent to 5 percent assumed by the EU/IMF Program for 2012-2013,” the statement added.

S&P affirmed Greece’s CCC rating, which is already deeply in speculative territory.

